NSW has recorded just six new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 3968.
NSW records 6 new virus cases

12th Sep 2020 11:47 AM

NSW recorded only six new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 3968.

Of the six new cases, one is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine, and five were acquired in Australia, linked to knowns cases or clusters, NSW Health reported.

Four are close contacts of previously reported cases linked to the Concord Hospital cluster.

One is a household contact of a previously reported case linked to the outbreak at St Paul's Catholic College, Greystaynes, in Sydney's west.

This follows the state recording 10 cases on Friday, four of which were linked to known outbreaks and six were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

