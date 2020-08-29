Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Another 14 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in NSW overnight, bringing the state’s total infections to 3844.
Another 14 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in NSW overnight, bringing the state’s total infections to 3844.
Health

NSW records 14 new virus cases

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 12:01 PM

New South Wales has recorded 14 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It brings the state's total number of infections to 3844.

NSW Health has advised those planning to make the most of the warm weather over the weekend to remain COVID safe and refrain from leaving the house if feeling unwell.

Sydney is forecast to reach 21C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

With a growing number of cases, NSW Health has asked anyone who lives or has visited the following local government areas or suburbs in the past two weeks to get tested, even if you have mild COVID-19 symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat:

  • Campbelltown LGA
  • Canterbury Bankstown LGA
  • Eastern part of City of Sydney LGA (including the suburbs Sydney, Surry Hills, Darlinghurst, Woolloomooloo, Potts Point, Rushcutters Bay, Elizabeth Bay, Centennial Park)
  • Fairfield LGA
  • Guildford (suburb)
  • Hornsby Shire LGA
  • The Hills LGA
  • Liverpool LGA
  • Merrylands (suburb)
  • Parramatta LGA
  • Woollahra LGA

 

Originally published as NSW records 14 new virus cases

coronavirus health

Just In

    Black Panther actor dies

    Black Panther actor dies
    • 29th Aug 2020 12:38 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health There have been three new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Schoolies has been cancelled, and new restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast

        ‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

        Premium Content ‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

        Crime 'She has been using cannabis to assist her sleep'

        How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Premium Content How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Sport A NEW pitch will boost all levels of competition at this sport park

        Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Premium Content Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Breaking Inspectors are investigating a Lockyer Valley farm