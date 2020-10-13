Menu
A drive-through testing centre in Leichhardt, Sydney on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
News

NSW records 13 new cases

by Anton Nilsson
13th Oct 2020 10:42 AM

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus overnight, including seven local positive infections as authorities race to carry out contact tracing.

Five of the locally acquired cases are members of the same household in Sydney's south west, NSW Health said in a statement.

They are linked to a previously reported cluster of four people that included a nurse at St Vincent's Hospital.

One of those new cases is a disability support worker who worked at three small group homes in South Western Sydney.

Health workers are doing contact tracing for seven clients and their staff.

Another one of the five cases attended a childcare centre called Great Beginnings Oran Park on 1, 2, 8 and 9 October, while infectious.

That centre has been closed temporarily.

The other two new cases are a pair of doctors in Lakemba, and authorities are working to find the origin of those infections.

"Two new locally acquired cases, publicly announced on Monday 12 October, are doctors who worked at the A2Z Medical Clinic and are linked to a previously reported case of unknown source," NSW Heath said in a tweet.

"At this point, these cases have no known links to other clusters."

Healthcare workers administering COVID-19 tests at a drive-through testing centre in Leichhardt. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
The Lakemba cases led NSW Health to issue a new alert for residents of Sydney's southwest on Monday night, as a number of new locations visited by confirmed cases were identified in Lakemba.

Anyone who visited the A2Z clinic between Tuesday, September 29 and Saturday, October 10, or the Ali Dine Inn and Take Away on Haldon St between 7:30pm - 8:30pm on Friday, October 9, needs to be tested immediately.

A cluster emerged from Liverpool Hospital in Sydney’s southwest. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Authorities ask people to isolate themselves for 14 days regardless of their result.

People who visited the clinic between September 25 and 28 should be tested but do not need to isolate once a negative result is received as the full 14 day exposure time has now elapsed.

Those who were at ISRA Medical practice on Haldon St from Monday, October 5 at 6pm to Tuesday, October 6 at 6am should monitor for symptoms.

A pop-up testing clinic has been opened at the Lakemba Uniting Church.

