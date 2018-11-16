Menu
Public sector workers will be able to take 10 days domestic violence leave next year.
Health

Workers to get two weeks DV leave

by Stephanie Bedo
16th Nov 2018 11:50 AM

Teachers, nurses, police will be among New South Wales public servants who will be able to access 10 days of annual paid domestic and family violence leave next year.

From January 1, victims across the 300,000-plus sector will be able to use the 10 days without having to exhaust their other options first.

It follows the lead of other states such as Western Australia and South Australia.

Currently NSW public service employees experiencing domestic and family violence can take up to five days paid special leave per calendar year but only after other leave entitlements have been exhausted.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Pru Goward said that wasn't good enough.

She said the new entitlement would ensure survivors of domestic violence had more resources and time to rebuild their lives.

"Paid work is critical in providing financial stability to people experiencing domestic and family violence, which is why the NSW Government is introducing this important reform to leave entitlements," Ms Goward said.

"Employees may now use domestic violence leave to seek safe housing; attend related medical and legal appointments or organise alternative care and schooling arrangements for their children and will not have to exhaust all other forms of leave beforehand."

Currently one per cent of workers takes such leave and an average of two and a half days' off each.

Ms Goward said the NSW was the only state in Australia to record a significant reduction in assault rates from 2008 to 2016.

The policy will come into effect with a Premier's Memorandum on New Year's Day.

A Fair Work Commission ruling earlier this year allowed all workers on modern awards to take five days per year for domestic violence leave.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
