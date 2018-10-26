NSW cop charged with child sex offences

A NSW police officer has been suspended from duty after he was charged with a raft of child sex offences.

Senior constable Dean Perkins, 43, was arrested just before 4pm yesterday by detectives and spent the night in jail.

He was charged with aggravated act of indecency, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, attempt sexual intercourse with a child under 10, grooming child under 14 years for unlawful sexual activity, two counts of have sexual intercourse with a child 10-14, and peep or pry.

Police allege he committed the offences between 2007 and 2018.

Senior Constable Dean Perkins lectured on cyber safety to high school kids.



Appearing at Penrith Local Court today, Senior Constable Perkins was refused bail.

Before his arrest, Senior Constable Perkins worked as an officer in the NSW Police specialist youth command and had given talks at a number of high schools around Sydney about cyber safety.

In July, the senior cop visited boys high school St Dominic's College.

The school, in the western Sydney suburb of Kingswood, said it was "extremely fortunate to have two Police Liaison Officers from our Local Area Command present to our students about current information regarding cyber safety".

During his time at the school, Senior Constable Perkins discussed social media misuse, online gaming and the risks, protecting yourself online, bullying, sexting, esafety.gov.au, mobile phone misuse, the law regarding cybercrimes and digital reputation.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police was unable to comment on the case.