Crime

NSW man to be charged for fire spree

by Steve Zemek
7th Dec 2019 1:17 PM

A MAN is set to be charged after allegedly setting fire to a telecommunications exchange and three cars in southern NSW.

He is expected to be charged on Saturday with a string of offences including malicious damage by fire after going on a spree in Tumut, 100km west of Wagga Wagga, on Friday.

Police were called after a telecommunications exchange was significantly damaged when it was set on fire about 3pm.

A short while later the man allegedly set fire to three parked cars before he was arrested nearby.

The man was taken to Wagga Wagga Hospital for treatment of an unrelated, existing health condition.

The incident knocked out phone and internet services in the area and residents are being urged to listen to local radio for updates and advice.

arson arson allegations fires nsw bushfires nsw fire seniors-news

