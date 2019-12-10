Menu
Former NSW Labor MP Ernest Wong is at the centre of a corruption probe.
Crime

Property developer denies political donor plot

by Jodie Stephens
10th Dec 2019 7:30 PM

A property developer has denied using employees at the company he ran as fake political donors in an alleged scheme with former NSW Labor MP Ernest Wong.

Wu International Investments director Alex Wood repeatedly insisted he wasn't lying when he returned to the Independent Commission Against Corruption witness box on Tuesday.

ICAC Chief Commissioner Peter Hall QC at one point suggested Mr Wood was prepared to give any evidence that would disguise the truth of his involvement.

The ICAC is examining whether Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo was the true source of $100,000 said to be donated by 12 people at a March 2015 Chinese Friends of Labor dinner.

As a property developer, Mr Huang was prohibited by law from making donations to NSW political parties.

Two of the 12 donations were disclosed as being from people associated with Wu International, including former employee Steve Tong who has denied ever making a donation.

The other was deputy general manager Dr Quanbao Liao, who took his own life the weekend before he was due to give evidence to the ICAC in a 2018 compulsory examination.

Mr Hall on Tuesday put to Mr Wood that he helped Mr Wong by pressuring Mr Tong and Dr Liao to act as fake donors.

"You, it might be suggested, are responsible for having these two men put in a position when their lives were in effect turned upside down, that you had a role in this. What do you say?" Mr Hall said.

Mr Wood repeatedly denied being involved in a plan or strategy with Mr Wong and also denied pressuring Dr Liao or Mr Tong.

Mr Wong, who is expected to return to the witness box this week, has denied selling the head table at the Chinese Friends of Labor fundraiser to Mr Huang for $100,000 and covering up the contribution with fake donors.

The inquiry continues.

alex wood corruption probe property developer wu international investments

