NSW COVID case confirmed as UK strain

Contact tracers are scrambling to call and test those who worked with the quarantine security guard. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed there are no additional cases of COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine security guard, who tested positive for the concerning UK strain of the virus, was included in Monday's numbers.

On Monday, the premier addressed reporters and announced that only one locally acquired case was recorded overnight.

A 47-year-old man who works as a security guard at two quarantine hotels in Sydney tested positive for the virus on Saturday night after contracting it from a returned traveller staying at the Sofitel Wentworth where the man was working on Friday.

NSW Health officials said genomic sequencing determined the man to be positive for the UK strain of COVD-19, which is believed to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than other variants.

"While the source of the new case's infection is still under investigation, genomic sequencing results received last night show a match to the viral strain of a COVID-positive returned traveller who was in the Sofitel Wentworth quarantine hotel while infectious," a NSW Health alert detailed.

"The genome sequencing results indicate the strain found in the hotel quarantine guest and security guard is the more transmissible B1.1.7 variant of the virus (also known as the UK variant).

"Testing continues on close contacts of the case, who remains asymptomatic. The man's household contacts have all tested negative, and will continue to self-isolate for 14 days.

"We're pleased about those numbers but encourage everyone with the mildest symptoms to come forward," Ms Berejiklian said on Monday.

"I wasn't commenting yesterday on this, but I will say while it is always concerning to have a case outside of overseas travellers, it is not surprising; we always know it is a high risk."

