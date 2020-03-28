Aged-care resident dies, making 14th death from virus

Pictured is a doctor conducting drive up COVID-19 tests outside at General Practitioners at Maroubra in Sydney. Picture: Richard Dobson

A 91-year-old woman in NSW has died from coronavirus, taking the national death toll to 14.

The woman was a resident at Dorothy Henderson Lodge, an aged care facility located Macquarie Park, northwest of Sydney, where a number of residents and employees have contracted the virus.

"Words fail to express the deep sense of sadness and grief we are all feeling at this time," BaptistCare CEO, Ross Low said in a statement.

"I have spoken with the family to express my condolences. My heart and thoughts are with them all, along with the friends and staff who loved and cared for our resident."

Mr Lowe said over the past several weeks, teams of people have been working tirelessly to protect the health of their residents.

"To lose another person in our care is a painful loss for us all."

On March 20, NSW Health tested all 67 residents at the aged care facility for COVID-19 with four people testing positive including the 91-year-old who lost her life to the virus.

The woman tested without symptoms by NSW Health but according to the statement, she later developed symptoms and was hospitalised on March 25.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Dorothy Henderson Lodge is eighteen, with thirteen residents and five employees, the statement read.

"Three residents of Dorothy Henderson Lodge who had previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered and are no longer in hospital. Four employees who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 are no longer in hospital and are recovering at home in self-isolation."

NSW has recorded 212 new cases of the virus, taking the state's total to 1,617, including eight deaths.

Originally published as NSW cases spike as death toll rises to 14