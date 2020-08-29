Menu
A worrying new cluster in Sydney's CBD, which has led to more new cases in the state then for weeks, has led NSW to bring in new "precautionary" measures.
Health

NSW announces new COVID-19 restrictions

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2020 6:21 AM

New South Wales is to introduce new restriction as the state grapples with an uptick in cases following the emergence of a new cluster centred on Sydney's CBD. 

On Friday, 13 new cases were announced - the highest number in weeks. 

Late last night, NSW Health said it now "strongly advised" aged care centres should be off limits to any visitors for at least two weeks. Staff are also requested to wear masks in the facilities. 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people to think about their movements this weekend, warning the government doesn't want to have to impose further restrictions.

"We have to be vigilant every single day and we had to state that has numbers will go up and down marginally for the next little while and we need to make sure that they don't get to a situation where we are having to impose further restrictions," she said.

In Victoria, Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton has said authorities are considering allowing single households to merge into "bubbles" when virus restrictions ease.

Prof Sutton empathised with those saying it was "awful" living alone in lockdown and said the idea was being "talked through". 

Originally published as NSW announces new COVID-19 restrictions

