NSW adds 189 new cases to tally

NSW has quietly added 189 new “historic” cases of coronavirus to its tally after initially not counting cases from the Ruby Princess.

NSW has added 189 new cases of coronavirus to its overall tally of cases months after they were first recorded off shore on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The cases weren't added to the state's official tally at the time, despite the ship sitting in NSW waters. They've now been added to the state's tally as historic cases.

It takes Australia's total number of cases up to 8066 yesterday to 8255 today.

The cases come from positive tests reported by crew members on board the troubled cruise ship, which was linked to more than 600 cases of coronavirus around Australia.

While initially not counted in the tally of NSW cases, Australia's Department of Health said the cases have now been reclassified as Australian cases, and will be included in historic totals.

The positive COVID-19 cases will be reported as historic cases to the World Health Organisation. This is in line with Australia's reporting obligations.

Water police patrol the contaminated cruise ship Ruby Princess while it berthed in Port Kembla in April. Picture: Simon Bullard

"On 3 July, 189 historic cases reported in crew members on board a ship were classified as Australian cases and included in NSW totals," NSW Health said on Saturday.

Nurses at Prince of Wales in Randwick. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The Ruby Princess cruise ship docked in Sydney on March 19 and disembarked 2700 passengers. More than 600 cases of coronavirus were later linked to the ship across the country, and the cruise liner was subject to a NSW Police investigation, and a Special Commission of inquiry.

The ship was docked at Port Kembla until late April before being able to depart Australian waters, so crew could be interviewed by police.

