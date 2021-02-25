NRLW: Chooks coach calls for expansion

Incoming Sydney Roosters NRLW head coach John Strange has called on the NRL to increase the number of NRLW games in 2021

Currently, the elite women's competition is played across just four weeks - the Chooks, Broncos, Dragons and Warriors play each other once, and the top two teams meet for the grand final.

Strange, however, is adamant that the standard of NRLW footy is at an all-time high and that teams should be allowed to play each other twice during a regular season.

"It's a bit of a shootout, playing just three games and you're probably relying on a bit of luck as well to get into the grand final," Strange said.

"(Playing teams) two rounds would be great, it would give you more time to work with the players and look at different combinations. Now you don't really have that option, you just have to win games."

"I'm hoping for more rounds this year, and then next year we can hopefully get another couple of teams in,

Last year, Strange coached the formidable Central Coast Roosters side that won the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership and assistant coached the Chooks' NRLW side that made the grand final.

Today, the club is set to formally appoint Strange as their new NRLW head coach and already he's making plans to dethrone the three-time champions Brisbane.

"Beat the Broncos, that's probably the main goal," Strange said

"The good thing about coaching the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership (leading up to NRLW) is that I can work with some of the girls who will be in our NRLW squad and monitor all the other girls we will play against," Strange said.

"I don't think we're far off (winning a premiership). Last year was a difficult year for all four teams with COVID we didn't get much preparation,

"In the grand final we created opportunities but we just didn't execute. We will do a lot of work in training on making sure we execute under fatigue."

Strange has also worked closely with new NSW coach Kylie Hilder and praised NSWRL for backing her coaching ability.

"It's outstanding for Kylie, I'm really happy for her, she came on to help me last year as an assistant (for the Central Coast Roosters) and she ended up playing … I think she'll be a great coach for NSW, she'll get those girls together for that game and make sure they get that trophy back" Strange said.

