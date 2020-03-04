NRL’s best centre up for grabs with Latrell fullback switch

Who will be the Dally M centre of the year in 2020?

Despite being dropped from the NSW State of Origin team in 2019, Latrell Mitchell still finished up as the Dally M centre of the year, with an incredible 19 tries, as well as being the NRL's leading point scorer.

But his move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs and positional switch to fullback means there is a void at the top centre position, with a number of players vying to pick up the mantle!

Can Joey Leilua be the Dally M centre of the year for the third time in five years? Or will we see a young gun like Joey Manu or Kotoni Staggs take their game to the next level?

Joseph Manu has been a huge improver in the last two seasons, and looks primed to explode in 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

Joey Manu

The Kiwi star is already an integral cog at the Roosters, but will be even more important in 2020 following the departure of Latrell Mitchell. He is tipped for a big season and is known an impressive work ethic, so will no doubt be even better in 2020.

2019 stats: 25 games, 8 tries, 6 try assists, 95 run metres per game, 9 linebreaks, 63 tackle busts, 28 offloads

Joseph Leilua was centre of the year in 2018 and 2016 and could be a good chance to get it again in 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

Joey Leilua

The former Raider will embark on a new challenge in 2020 after signing with Wests, which is a huge coup for the Tigers. He is one of the most dangerous attacking players in the game and will bring a lot of spark to his new club's backline.

2019 stats: 12 games, 4 tries, 91 run metres per game, 7 linebreaks, 40 tacklebreaks, 15 offloads

Josh Morris may be getting older but he’s still one of the best centres in the NRL. Picture: Getty Images.

Josh Morris

The veteran Shark is reaching the end of his career, but he can still run rings around young opposition players. Morris has an impressive resume, including playing for NSW and Australia, and showed at the recent Nines tournament in Perth that he's not slowing down in his 14th NRL season.

2019 stats: 23 games, 15 tries, 2 try assists, 95 run metres per game, 14 linebreaks, 49 tackle busts

Kotoni Staggs had a breakout 2019 season and now looks to have locked down a starting centre position. Picture: Getty Images.

Kotoni Staggs

The best is yet to come from the 21-year-old, who cemented his first grade spot with the Broncos last year. The Tongan international is extremely versatile, a strong runner and a naturally instinctive player who can also move into five-eighth, second row or on the wing.

2019 stats: 24 games, 11 tries, 2 try assists, 87 run metres per game, 11 linebreaks, 59 tackle busts

Will Jarrod Croker’s hard work pay off in 2020 with a Dally M award? Picture. Phil Hillyard.

Jarrod Croker

Often viewed as one of the most underrated players in the NRL, the Canberra skipper is closing in on 300 games and coming off one of his best seasons after leading the Raiders to the grand final. He is one of the most consistent and hardest working players in the game.

2019 stats: 27 games, 13 tries, 4 try assists, 74 run metres per game, 17 linebreaks, 46 tackle busts, 15 offloads