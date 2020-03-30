Menu
ARLC chairman Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
NRL’s $40m survival package revealed

by Phil Rothfield
30th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
The NRL has agreed to hand out $40 million in emergency funding to its 16 clubs to survive the coronavirus crisis.

In a phone hook-up among chief executives and club chairs, ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys announced each club would receive a payment of $2.5 million.

This funding is separate to player payments and will help most clubs survive until the resumption of the competition.

 

Players will be paid separately 50 per cent of the contracted wage over the next seven months until October.

The one-off $2.5 million payment replaces the monthly $1.1 million grant to the clubs.

"It was as good an outcome as we could have hoped for," said one chief executive.

"It's going to be extremely tight until we get a resumption in play, but the clubs were happy with the deal."

V'landys told the clubs the current cost structure in the NRL was unsustainable and pointed to significant cost-cutting, starting at the NRL.

The $2.5 million grants will be increased later in the year if the television networks - Fox Sports and Channel 9 - resume their payment schedules.

V'landys remains hopeful of a July 1 resumption, even if it means airlifting every footballer to Gladstone to play out the season.

 

coronavirus nrl peter vlandys

