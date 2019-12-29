Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo will face court in Fiji charged with indecent annoyance . Picture: Joel Carrett
Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo will face court in Fiji charged with indecent annoyance . Picture: Joel Carrett
Rugby League

NRL star to face court over alleged hotel incident

29th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Parramatta winger Maika Sivo will appear in a Fijian court on Monday after being charged following an alleged incident at a hotel in Nadi.

The 26-year-old, in Fiji visiting family, was charged with indecent annoyance on Saturday, according to statement released by the NRL club.

"The club takes these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely.

 

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow due process, and the club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident," the statement said.

"We are currently providing support to Maika and his family."

Parramatta have informed the NRL integrity unit.

Sivo, contracted to the Eels until the end of the 2021 season, debuted in round one this season and ended up the NRL's top try scorer with 22.

More Stories

Show More
eels fiji maika sivo nrl parramatta eels

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Overlooked’ council calls for quicker drought support

        premium_icon ‘Overlooked’ council calls for quicker drought support

        News Less than two hours from Brisbane, a south east Queensland council feels “overlooked” during the worst drought on record.

        TRAGEDY: The faces of those we lost on our roads this year

        premium_icon TRAGEDY: The faces of those we lost on our roads this year

        News It’s been a horror year on our roads, with far too many lives taken too soon –...

        Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

        premium_icon Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

        News Developments and highway fixes are on the cards for this council in 2020.

        Genetic loss could impact local, national cattle industry

        premium_icon Genetic loss could impact local, national cattle industry

        News Uncertain days lie ahead for the cattle industry in the region, with the drought...