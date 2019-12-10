Footy star ire at 'freak' journalist’s cash for dirt bid

Raiders star John Bateman has taken to social media with claims the mother of his daughter was offered cash by a so-called “freak” journalist.

Canberra back-rower John Bateman has vented his fury on social media after the mother of his daughter was offered cash by a so-called journalist attempting to dish the dirt on his personal life.

Bateman, 26, learned how he would become a father at 16, earning the nickname Papa John from his teammates.

The representative forward has shared the story of how becoming a father to daughter Millie, 10, helped him mature as a person in his younger years.

But it has not stopped Instagram user Sherbert6677, claiming to be a journalist, and digging deeper on Bateman's background in a direct message to Millie's mother.

Canberra Raider John Bateman with his daughter Millie

"Hi we think we have the correct Chloe?," wrote the account, which has since been deleted as Bateman shared screengrabs of the conversation on his Twitter page.

"Were you in a relationship with John Bateman Canberra Raiders second row player?

"If this is true we know he has not painted you in a brilliant light in his previous interview with Triple M footy and to the NRL.

"Do you have any information that could useful to a online newspaper? Instant cash for any stories that are true and can be backed up with evidence?

"Do you know any of his friends who are willing to dish any information?

Get back to me and I'll give you my email and we can FaceTime as I'm in WA at the moment.

"No come backs to you we can assure that! Unless you want to.

"Many thanks, Jager."

That led to an angry reaction from Bateman, who is currently back in England following Great Britain's tour of the Pacific and Canberra's grand final loss.

"Who ever this is, sending messages like this to my daughter's mother," the forward wrote on Twitter.

"You really need to get a grip, you absolute freaks!

"But if you want some stories and are handing cash out come see me I'll tell you my self you set of muppets!"

Bateman made an instant impact in his debut NRL season.

The former Bradford and Wigan player was crowned Dally M second rower of the year and scored five tries in 22 games.