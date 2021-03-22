Brett Morris, pictured with wife Kate, has called out this disgusting abuse.

Brett Morris, pictured with wife Kate, has called out this disgusting abuse.

Roosters star Josh Morris has called out vile and threatening abuse he received on social media following Sunday's huge win over Wests Tigers.

Morris helped his Chooks score a 40-6 victory but was then subjected to a disgusting Instagram message.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? > Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

A person, who news.com.au has chosen to not identify, direct messaged the veteran centre, "f**k you you dog c***, you f**ked my multi, i'm out the front of Leumeah stadium waiting for your bus to rock up, wait till you walk out of the that (sic) back door, you won't know what hit ya".

Morris screenshotted the disgraceful message and posted it to his Instagram story, saying, "great to get the win today with the lads but honestly this stuff needs to stop. We don't care about your multis".

He followed that up with another post, saying, "thanks everyone for your kind messages, hopefully this person has learnt a lesson that trolling isn't on and it should be called out".

Social media has, unfortunately, become the favourite medium of cowards to send vile messages to sports stars.

South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell has led the charge against trolls trying to get players to react.

Mitchell has been subjected to disgusting racism through his own Instagram account, as have many other athletes.

Last week, Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr posted a photo on his Instagram.

The photo showed him holding up a cardboard sign which read, "no one cares about your multi".

Originally published as NRL star calls out disgusting abuse