NRL Teams: Full squads, changes for Round 21

Tevita Pangai returns from suspension, while Sam Burgess will be named pending his trip to the judiciary.

Here's how each team will line up for Round 21 of the NRL:

COWBOYS V BRONCOS

1300SMILES Stadium, Thursday, 7.50pm

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Coen Hess 4. Tom Opacic 5. Gideon Gela-Mosby 6. Michael Morgan 7. Jake Clifford 8. Josh McGuire 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Shane Wright 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. John Asiata 15. Matt Scott 16. Scott Bolton 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Peter Hola 19. Reuben Cotter 20. Corey Jensen 21. Murray Taulagi

SuperCoach analysis: Gideon Gela-Mosby takes the wing spot of rookie Murray Taulagi in the only change.

Broncos: 1. Anthony Milford 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Alex Glenn 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Darius Boyd 7. Jake Turpin 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Tevita Pangai Jnr 13. Joe Ofahengaue. Interchange: 14. James Segeyaro 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Rhys Kennedy 17. Pat Carrigan. Reserves: 18. Gehamat Shibasaki 19. Herbie Farnworth 20. Xavier Coates 21. Shaun Fensom

SuperCoach analysis: Matt Gillett (groin/back) remains sidelined. Tevita Pangai Jnr (suspension) returns with Alex Glenn switching from back row to centre and Xavier Coates dropping out. Andrew McCullough (shoulder) has been named and is expected to play despite failing to finish last week.

Chanel Harris-Tavita will start at five-eighth for the Warriors. AAP Image/Darren England.

WARRIORS V SEA EAGLES

Mt Smart Stadium, Friday, 6pm

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Gerard Beale 3. Peta Hiku 4. Blake Ayshford 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Leeson Ah Mau 11. Adam Blair 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14. Adam Keighran 15. Sam Lisone 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Ligi Sao. Reserves: 18. Josh Curran 20. Adam Pompey 21. Hayze Perham 22. Leivaha Pulu

SuperCoach analysis: Kodi Nikorima (ankle) and Karl Lawton are out. Chanel Harris-Tavita has been promoted from the bench to starting five-eighth in place of Nikorima, with Adam Keighran added to the bench. Ligi Sao and Sam Lisone also join the interchange. Josh Curran drops out of the 17.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Corey Waddell 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Taniela Paseka. Reserves: 18. Jack Gosiewski 19. Lachlan Croker 20. Brendan Elliott 21. Lloyd Perrett

SuperCoach analysis: No changes. Des Hasler's side have their top 17 on the park again after Api Koroisau (ankle) was a late inclusion last week.

Viliame Kikau returns from suspension for Penrith. Picture: Brett Costello

PANTHERS V SHARKS

Panthers Stadium, Friday, 7.55pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Dean Whare 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Reserves: 18. Frank Winterstein 19. Jed Cartwright 20. Stephen Crichton 21. Matt Burton

SuperCoach analysis: James Maloney has been named pending his trip to the judiciary, where he faces a one-game ban for tripping. With five-eighth back-ups Jarome Luai (eye) and Tyrone May (stood down) also unavailable, NSW Cup young gun Matt Burton appears set to play No. 6 if Maloney is suspended. The return of Viliame Kikau (suspension) sees Frank Winterstein drop out of the side. Wayde Egan (shoulder) is out, replaced on the bench by Sione Katoa. Youngster Spencer Leniu also joins the interchange.

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Aaron Woods 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Paul Gallen. Interchange: 14. Kurt Capewell 15. Jack Williams 16. Andrew Fifita 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Billy Magoulias 19. Blayke Brailey 20. Sione Katoa 21. Kyle Flanagan

SuperCoach analysis: Matt Moylan (concussion) is replaced at fullback by Josh Dugan. Josh Morris takes Dugan's centre spot with Sosaia Feki (leg) returning on the wing. Star prop Andrew Fifita remains on the bench.

Jai Arrow returns for the Titans. Picture: Darren England

DRAGONS V TITANS

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Saturday, 3pm

Dragons: 1. Corey Norman 2. Jason Saab 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Gareth Widdop 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Patrick Kaufusi 12. Tariq Sims 13. Tyson Frizell. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Korbin Sims 16. Jackson Ford 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Tristan Sailor 19. Josh Kerr 20. Blake Lawrie 21. Zac Lomax

SuperCoach analysis: Blake Lawrie has been dropped with James Graham shifting to lock and Patrick Kaufusi getting a chance in the starting pack. 21-year-old Jackson Ford has been named for his NRL debut on the bench after scoring four tries in NSW Cup last week. Ford's mammoth performance equated to 190 SuperCoach points.

Titans: 1. Alexander Brimson 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kallum Watkins 4. Brian Kelly 5. Phillip Sami 6. Ashley Taylor 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Jai Whitbread 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Sam Stone 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Brenko Lee 17. Bryce Cartwright. Reserves: 18. Mitch Rein 19. Anthony Don 20. Treymain Spry 21. Leilani Latu

SuperCoach analysis: Jai Arrow (ankle) is a welcome return for the struggling Gold Coast. Jai Whitbread shifts to prop and Jack Stockwell drops out. Michael Gordon (hamstring) is replaced at fullback by the returning AJ Brimson (hip). Young gun Jesse Arthars takes the wing spot of Anthony Don.

Nathan Brown has been named for the Eels. Picture: Getty Images

EELS V KNIGHTS

Bankwest Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Brad Takairangi 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Nathan Brown. Interchange: 14. Marata Niukore 15. Daniel Alvaro 16. David Gower 17. Tepai Moeroa. Reserves: 18. Greg Leleisiuao 19. Peni Terepo 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Stefano Utoikamanu

SuperCoach analysis: No changes with forward Nathan Brown (knee/ankle) named despite failing to finish last week.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Kurt Mann 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Tautau Moga 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Mason Lino 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Connor Watson 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Jacob Saifiti 15. James Gavet 16. Sione Mata'utia 17. Aidan Guerra. Reserves: 18. Jamie Buhrer 19. Beau Fermor 20. Jirah Momoisea 21. Chris Randall

SuperCoach analysis: No changes despite a horror 30-6 loss.

BULLDOGS V TIGERS

ANZ Stadium, Saturday, 7.35pm

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Nick Meaney 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Chris Smith. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Renouf Toomaga 16. Danny Fualalo 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner. Reserves: 19. Kayne Kalache 20. Brandon Wakeham 21. Jayden Okunbor 22 Ofahiki Ogden

SuperCoach analysis: Adam Elliott (finger) is out. He is replaced in the back row by Chris Smith with Raymond Faitala-Mariner coming onto the bench.

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Paul Momirovski 3. Moses Mbye 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Robbie Farah 10. Oliver Clark 11. Luke Garner 12. Michael Chee-Kam 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Matthew Eisenhuth 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Alex Twal 17. Chris Lawrence. Reserves: 18. Jacob Liddle 19. Tommy Talau 20. Elijah Taylor 21. Josh Reynolds

SuperCoach analysis: No changes following an impressive win over the Cowboys.

Joey Leilua has been named on Canberra’s extended bench. Picture: Mark Kolbe

RAIDERS V ROOSTERS

GIO Stadium, Sunday, 2pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Nick Cotric 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Sia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Dunamis Lui 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Ryan Sutton. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Joseph Leilua 20. Emre Guler 21. Michael Oldfield

SuperCoach analysis: Star backs Nick Cotric (suspension) and Joey Leilua (spinal surgery) are key inclusions. Cotric returns at centre in place of Michael Oldfield. Leilua has been named in reserves. Ryan Sutton (calf) returns on the bench in place of Emre Guler.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joey Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Angus Crichton 12. Mitch Aubusson 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Poasa Faamausili17. Sitili Tupouniua. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins 19. Drew Hutchison 20. Matt Ikuvalu 21. Lachlan Lam

SuperCoach analysis: International forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (suspension) returns at prop with Zane Tetevano reverting to the bench and Lindsay Collins dropping out. Boyd Cordner and Sio Siua Taukeiaho (both calf) will miss at least another week.

RABBITOHS V STORM

Central Coast Stadium, Sunday, 4.05pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Taola 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Liam Knight 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Kyle Turner. Reserves: 18. Dean Britt 20. Corey Allan 21. Jaydn Su'A 21. Connor Tracey

SuperCoach analysis: No changes with Sam Burgess named ahead of his trip to the judiciary, where he faces a two week suspension. Damien Cook (elbow) is right to go despite a scare last week.

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Joe Stimson 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen. Reserves: 18. Solomone Kata 19. Max King 20. Tino Faasuamaleaui 21. Sandor Earl

SuperCoach analysis: Origin forward Christian Welch (ACL) has been ruled out for the season with Tui Kamikamica coming onto the bench.

