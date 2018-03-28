Menu
Login
Sport

Refs dropped for botching Tigers golden point penalty call

Referee Ashley Klein talks to Tigers Captain Benji Marshall after he awarded a penalty.
Referee Ashley Klein talks to Tigers Captain Benji Marshall after he awarded a penalty.
by Staff writers

TWO referees have been demoted this week after making the wrong decision in the Wests Tigers' controversial loss to Brisbane on Friday night.

NRL referees boss Bernie Sutton admitted over the weekend his whistle-blowers wrongly penalised the Wests Tigers in their contentious loss and the officials have paid the price.

Ashley Klein, who blew the penalty against Robbie Rochow for not being square at marker in golden point, has been demoted to an assistant referee this week as a result of his decision.

Matt Noyen, who was assistant referee, has been relegated to touch judge duties for Round 4.

Sutton said the way Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue had played the ball on Friday night contributed to Rochow being ruled to not have stood square by Klein.

"I've spoken to the two referees involved," Sutton said.

"As a result Ashley has been dropped this weekend and he'll be an assist referee and Matt Noyen won't referee as one of the top 16 in the NRL this weekend."

Topics:  brisbane broncos demoted golden point nrl 2018 penalty referees rugby league wests tigers

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Don't be foolish on April 1

Don't be foolish on April 1

New laws about smoke alarms came into affect last year, have you checked your house complies?

'Mrs Netball' is all about family

CLOSE BOND: Norma Armstrong-Ravula with her family (from left) Steve, Isaiah, Moses and Helena.

Norma Armstrong-Ravula chats about life and her love of sport.

Once-in-a-lifetime experience for Kilcoy

CELEBRATION TIME: Batonbearer Sage Volschenk with friends from her school during the Queens Baton Relay in Kingaroy yesterday

Crowds flock to see Queen's Baton

Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

HOLD ON: Gatton lost 26-20 to Wattles in their opening game of the season on Saturday night at Clifton.

The Hawks were defeated 26-20 by Wattles.

Local Partners