Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Peter V’landys has met with the state’s top law enforcement officer about joining the commission, as he looks to stamp out poor player behaviour.
Peter V’landys has met with the state’s top law enforcement officer about joining the commission, as he looks to stamp out poor player behaviour.
Rugby League

NRL eyes top cop to stamp out player bad behaviour

by Phil Rothfield
18th Feb 2021 1:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NRL is headhunting NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller in a move to help stamp out player misbehaviour.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has met with the state's top law enforcement officer about joining the commission.

Under the agreement Mr Fuller would donate his $75,000 annual directors' fee to Police Legacy.

He sought permission and has been given the go-ahead by Premier Gladys Berejiklian to take on the role.

The NRL recently revealed it had lost a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal with a leading hardware company due to another off-season of player misbehaviour and controversy.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore

The NRL and the integrity unit will use Mr Fuller's vast experience over decades to help improve player behaviour.

"I recently spoke to Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys concerning issues between the NRL and the New South Wales Police Force arising from incidents which took place throughout 2020," Mr Fuller said in a statement to The Daily Telegraph.

"Both he and I are determined to ensure that 2021 is not a repeat of the last twelve months in that regard.

"We had a general discussion regarding the fact there was a vacant position on the Commission.

"A decision has not yet been made by either myself or the Commission."

Originally published as NRL eyes top cop to stamp out player misbehaviour

mick fuller nrl police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld at head of vaccine queue

        Premium Content Qld at head of vaccine queue

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed if vaccine supply arrives this weekend as planned, 100 people will receive it as early as Monday on the Gold Coast.

        Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Premium Content Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Crime She had finally left him, but the abuse continued

        Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Premium Content Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Health Hundreds of Queenslanders inquire about an assisted Swiss death

        Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Premium Content Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Crime Police change how they respond to crime