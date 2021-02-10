NRL coach in alleged scuffle revealed

Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien has been identified as the NRL figure allegedly involved in a scuffle with a patron at Newcastle Racecourse.

On Tuesday, Wide World of Sports reported an unnamed rugby league coach was manhandled by security guards after he bumped into a patron in the toilets.

According to the report, the coach hurled some obscene language at the patron, and intervening security guards stepped in.

"The coach was arrogant and belligerent and even used the old, 'Don't you know who I am?' line when we escorted him out of the men's room and told him to cool it," a security employee told Nine.

"For a guy who is supposed to be a leader of young men, it was very poor form."

On Tuesday evening, The Daily Telegraph's Paul Kent identified O'Brien at the culprit.

The Knights rejected claims of a cover-up, according to the News Corp report, saying they thought so little of the incident they did not believe it was worth making public.

The Telegraph alleged the patron was drunk and had "whacked O'Brien in the belly" on his way into the toilets and later hurled abuse at him.

On Monday, Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas was slapped with the heaviest fine allowed under NRL rules after his expletive-laden tirade at NSW police.

The NSW Origin forward escaped a conviction and apologised for intimidating police during a drunken on NSW's north coast last month.

The league announced Haas would be suspended for three matches and hit with a $50,000 fine - the biggest amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement with the RLPA.

