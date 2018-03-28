Menu
Login
Sport

Meninga applauds Cowboys’ ‘smart’ tactic

Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys has produced some amazing kick offs.
Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys has produced some amazing kick offs.
by John Dean

NORTH Queensland winger Kyle Feldt has made a name for himself for his spiralling kick-offs which trouble even the game's best players.

But lately, the flyer's been switching things up by kicking low and hard which has seemed to have had the same effect.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has applauded the tactic.

"I think it's smart," Meninga said.

Kyle Feldt is mixing up his kick offs. Picture: Evan Morgan
Kyle Feldt is mixing up his kick offs. Picture: Evan Morgan

"The game of rugby league is about possession.

"If you can get the ball back off a kick off, that's an asset. That's huge.

"He's got some great results over the years.

"That flat kick will cause some issues and one day someone's going to drop it and the Cowboys will get the ball back in an attacking zone.

"Dessie (Des Hasler) introduces the short kick-offs to the Bulldogs last year.

"You need to have an array of kick-offs and restarts.

"It's a really good tool to use when you want to get the ball back and gain some momentum."

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys poses during a North Queensland Cowboys NRL media opportunity at Cowboys HQ on September 25, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys poses during a North Queensland Cowboys NRL media opportunity at Cowboys HQ on September 25, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images) Ian Hitchcock

Former Brisbane star Corey Parker echoed Meninga's thoughts.

"It keeps the opposition team guessing," Parker said.

"It's a real string to his bow with what he can do there.

"It's such a weapon, particularly with Kyle Feldt.

"He can put them low, high, he can spiral them, he can do all sorts."

Topics:  kick-off tactic kyle feldt mal meninga north queensland cowboys nrl 2018 rugby league

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Mrs Netball' is all about family

'Mrs Netball' is all about family

Norma Armstrong-Ravula chats about life and her love of sport.

Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

HOLD ON: Gatton lost 26-20 to Wattles in their opening game of the season on Saturday night at Clifton.

The Hawks were defeated 26-20 by Wattles.

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

PLAN OF ATTACK: Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner with Derek Scholte's and Executive Officer of the Flower Association Shane Holborn at Tamor Rose Farm in Grantham.

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced.

Emily will be in thick of the action at Commonwealth Games

READY TO GO: Gatton's Emily Hallas is excited to have been chosen as a volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Gatton's Emily Hallas will volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Local Partners