Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan pictured with president of the North Queensland First Party Richard Filewood.
Business

NQ First’s signature $6 billion program

Laura Thomas
24th Feb 2020 12:18 PM
MEMBER for Whitsunday and NQ First Leader Jason Costigan today unveiled a $6 billion program aimed towards rejuvenating the economic fortunes of communities in North, Far North and Central Queensland.

The Real Royalties for Regions program is NQ First's signature policy and would be channelled into regional, rural and remote communities if Mr Costigan is re-elected.

Speaking in Townsville, Mr Costigan said the policy would be welcomed by Queenslanders outside the southeast corner who were fed up with "decades of sheer neglect and two major parties sucking off us like leeches in a rainforest".

"From Calliope to the Cape and Cannonvale to Camooweal, Central, North and Far North Queensland would be the big winners here and I make no apology for that because it's Central, North and Far North Queensland that creates the wealth for this state but as everyone knows, it's the southeast that spends it," he said.

"Our program is more than 12 times bigger than what the LNP or the South East Liberals gave us under Campbell Newman, Tim Nicholls and Deb Frecklington and as for the Labor equivalent, well, that's a joke after they reduced funding, compounded by a widening of who was eligible.

"I'm certain that Real Royalties for Regions under NQ First will press buttons with people from all walks of life because more and more people are fed up with the two major parties. They take the region for granted."

Mr Costigan will be promoting his policy around the region over the next week.

jason costigan mp for whitsunday nq first state election 2020
Whitsunday Times

