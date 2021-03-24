Menu
Crime

Notorious serial baby killer learns fate

24th Mar 2021 9:54 AM

 

A court has knocked back a last-ditch bid from jailed mother Kathleen Folbigg to contest her 2003 convictions for killing her four infant children.

The NSW Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday morning there was an "ample basis" for a recent inquiry to conclude there was no reasonable doubt surrounding Folbigg's guilt.

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of murdering her babies Patrick, Sarah and Laura and of the manslaughter of her 19-day-old son Caleb in four separate incidents over a decade, starting in 1989.

She maintains her innocence.

In 2019 Justice Reginald Blanch heard an inquiry into Folbigg's convictions, considering whether new medical developments pointed to her exoneration.

He concluded the inquiry reinforced her guilt.

But Folbigg asked the Court of Appeal to review Justice Blanch's findings, saying he had made errors.

child killer crime editors picks kathleen folbigg

