Notorious Lockyer Valley blackspot gets $1 millon upgrade

A NOTORIOUS crash black spot in the Lockyer Valley will benefit from a $1 million upgrade.

The additional funding is part of the government's $900 million investment in road safety across Queensland over the next four years.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the funding would go towards upgrading pedestrian and motorist safety at three identified crash hot spots.

"These are roads that have a high risk of crashes," Mr Bailey said.

"This is about delivering cost-effective, high-benefit solutions to improve safety for everyone that uses these roads."

The intersection of Gatton-Helidon Road and Gatton-Clifton Road has been the site of a number of serious crashes, and constant near-misses

Upgrades will include shoulder widening to allow for a dedicated right turn lane and installing a new left turn lane and will help improve safety and road efficiency at the intersection.

The project is in design phase, with work expected to start September 2020 - June 2021.

Mr Bailey said the rate of fatalities in Queensland is the lowest since records began - 4.51 per 100,000 people in 2018-2019

"While the stats show the number of fatalities on our road is dropping, any crash on our roads is one too many. Initiatives like this are vital to making sure we have the safest, most improved road network available to motorists," he said.

Mr Bailey said the announcement was an important reminder for motorists to be mindful of the fatal five.

"Fatigue, speed, alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt and distraction continue to be the leading causes of crashes on our road," he said.

"It's crucial that everyone does their bit when hitting the road to make sure they steer clear of the fatal five, and drive so everyone survives."