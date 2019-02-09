Menu
Login
Offbeat

Hen snapped in front of a ‘takeaway chook’ sign

by Peter Carruthers
9th Feb 2019 2:00 PM

GRACIE the escapee has made a name for herself at the Holloways Beach shops as a mischief making hen.

Gracie the isa brown was blissfully unaware of her of her unfortunate positioning at Holloways Beach recently.
Gracie the isa brown was blissfully unaware of her of her unfortunate positioning at Holloways Beach recently.

Last week she again managed to break free of her pen and was this time snapped by Bamboo Snack Shack in a compromising position, posing up for a photo in front of a "takeaway chook" sign.

After being spotted earlier pondering a bottle of a $12 bottle of red on sale at the Liquorland Holloways Beach store, some suggested she needed the intervention of a 12-step fellowship while others guessed the big wet had forced her out to stock up on supplies.

Owner of the cheeky chook Anna Pisk said she had tried to keep the avian escape artist in her Bamboo St pen but somehow she still managed to get free.

More Stories

animals chook hen offbeat

Top Stories

    Plans unveiled for region's first catholic secondary school

    Plans unveiled for region's first catholic secondary school

    News An overwhelming number expressions of interest have already been completed, two years before the proposed opening date.

    • 9th Feb 2019 1:05 PM
    Daphne is home at last in Laidley

    Daphne is home at last in Laidley

    News Tabeel Retirement Village is her forever home.

    • 9th Feb 2019 1:01 PM
    Simple steps to help reduce break-in risks for businesses

    Simple steps to help reduce break-in risks for businesses

    News Small changes can make a big difference

    CWA group warms up Esk

    CWA group warms up Esk

    News The ladies have been knitting fiercly