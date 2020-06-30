Notorious Qld hoon group’s bizarre demand

A GROUP notorious for terrorising Gold Coast suburbs with car burnouts and taunting police want the state to dig into the public purse to fund an allocated space for them to hoon.

A member of the Mexican Hoon Cartel yesterday said they "won't stop" hooning suburban streets until a state-funded skid pad is built.

"We want somewhere to drift without an expensive entry fee," they said in an online chat to the Bulletin. "Government funded would be nice. 90 per cent of hoons would go to said 'allocated area' instead of using the industrial estates if there was one available.

"Would you rather us cause havoc on public streets like we have been doing for years?"

Group members have hit headlines for burnouts, terrorising councillor Hermann Vorster, and goading police with their wheel-spinning antics.

Mexican Hoon Cartel’s latest video shot on the Gold Coast.

Members wrote yesterday they would be happy with a skid pad anywhere the city.

"All it would take is a 30m by 30m pad of concrete. Imagine the jobs it would create.

Asked if it would stop their anti-social hooning, they said "we'll rape the streets until we die" but it would "cut hooning out pretty much completely".

"We're not the only hoons on the planet. I guarantee if there's some effort from government to design and build said drift park and or a skid pan for a very cheap entry it will eliminate a lot of the hooning for the Gold Coast.

"We're not stopping or slowing down until we see some effort. We're not planning stopping anytime soon."

The cartel members wouldn't reveal details about the group including how many they are or when they formed.

The group of Gold Coast hoons calling themselves the "Mexican Hoon Cartel" have been terrorising suburban streets around the city.

But they did say why they hoon: "We do it because it's fun. The adrenaline rush. The skill and you see yourself progressing over time."

The group members didn't believe what they do is dangerous and people shouldn't be scared of them.

"Have we killed anyone? No. Have we hurt anyone? No. It's only dangerous if people don't know what they're doing.

"The average person wouldn't have a clue what to do if their car went sideways."

They have also asked police to "loosen" their defect laws.

"Defect laws loosened and some rights would be nice," they said. "How is lowering a car, which makes it have a less chance of rolling, so illegal?

"A low car should not be deemed unfit for road use. It's not dangerous. If the roads of (Queensland) weren't so bad it wouldn't flick rocks.

"Cars have to meet a specific standard to be considered roadworthy but the road doesn't seem very worthy of my car.

Skid marks cover the road at Villiers Dr in Currumbin Waters. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Upgrading brakes so they're better and safer is deemed a defect too."

Transport Minister Mark Bailey and the Department of Main Roads appeared unmoved yesterday - a spokesman for both said it was more a "police matter".

In a further clarification of why they do what they do the leader of the Mexican Hoon Cartel released a statement saying:

"The reason we perform stunts is because we are trying to send a message to the government. For years we have been unfairly targeted and bullied by police for having a passion for everything automotive. All we want is an easy access affordable drift/burnout venue so we can safely perform our passions and not feel like we are just gold mines for police state revenue. Why do hoons get treated like we are terrorist to the community? The police argue that hooning puts lives at risk yet they are never able to provide any justifiable research or statistics on what makes this behaviour so dangerous. Lives are lost from behaviour such as drink driving or being on the phone and we strongly agree that the behaviours are dangerous but there is also strong statistical evidence on fatalities relating to these acts. So why do hoons get treated like we are terrorist to the community?

People and other news agencies in the past have taken us out of context so we would like to make it crystal clear on what we actually stand for."

Originally published as Notorious Coast hoon group's bizarre demand