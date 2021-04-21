Notorious casanova conman captured in the US

An Aussie tradie who cheated lovers, family members and businesses in elaborate scams may soon face the music in Australia after being arrested in the US.

Australia's most wanted casanova conman has been caught in the United States and faces jail there over serious criminal charges - and the possibility of deportation home.

Paul Carter - a former Melbourne tradie who cheated lovers, family members and businesses out of millions of dollars in elaborate scams - is facing visa fraud charges in New York State.

The Department of Homeland Security has alleged the 55-year-old lied about his previous aliases and criminal history when applying for a US visa. Carter was arrested and his property in the town of Watervliet raided on April 7, US files show.

If convicted, the love-rat scammer faces up to 10 years in a US prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. He could also be deported. Here, he faces serious criminal allegations including rape and threats to kill.

Carter's victims are hopeful justice will finally be served against the serial scammer.

"I hope he is made to come home and face what he's done … or leave prison in a body bag," said Sarah Quattrocelli, the daughter of a victim of one of Carter's biggest cons.

"He thinks he's smarter than everyone else, but he's gone to a country that has outsmarted him and he's been caught."

Carter's heinous life and crimes were exposed by the Herald Sun in 2019, and the probe put the validity of his US visa under scrutiny.

The father of four - also known as Paul Cristallo and Paul Hamilton - is accused of posing as a self-made millionaire property developer. He drove rented Maseratis and lured women using fake dating profiles.

It's alleged he fooled two of his four wives, a fiancee, his family and several businesses - including a housing charity - out of millions of dollars during years of affairs and deceptions.

In 2014 the con artist moved to the US with third wife Brooklin Carter - the heiress to a multimillion-dollar fortune - and their son. Soon after he flew back to Melbourne where he secretly became engaged to Katherine De Bois, whom had no idea he was married with a child.

Carter in September 2019. Picture: Stuart Ramson)

She claimed Carter told her he was single and that his wife had died of brain cancer.

When the Melbourne mum eventually learned of his double life, she claims Carter raped her and made threats to have her killed.

The allegations are denied by Carter, however Victoria Police confirmed he would be arrested and questioned about them should he set foot on Australian soil.

Ms Carter told the Herald Sun she has been fearful since her ex-husband was released from custody into home detention.

"I was devastated and scared when I found out that he had been released with an ankle bracelet because I thought they finally had him," she said.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed detectives from Melbourne West criminal investigation unit and Box Hill sexual offences and child abuse investigation teams were still probing allegations of rape and threats to kill, levelled against Carter in 2014.

A statement released by the US attorney's office for the northern district of New York states Carter is accused of lying about whether he used other names as well as his criminal history when he applied for a US visa in 2018.

He was ordered by a magistrate to remain in custody for two nights before a detention hearing.

Carter and ex-wife Katherine at their engagement party in 2014.

Carter was released into home detention and fitted with a GPS ankle bracelet to monitor his movements ahead of his next court appearance.

The visa fraud is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security with the assistance of the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, which also deals with such cases.

A source with knowledge of the probe said the case against Carter could be expanded.

"They are hoping to present more charges soon," the source said.

Carter married his fourth wife, US lawyer Kelly Hamilton, in 2019 amid growing scrutiny over his visa.

Speaking from his home in the US in 2019, Carter denied the claims made against him.

"I didn't take anyone's money," he said.

Carter with his fourth wife Kelly Sayers.

Carter with his ex-wife Brooklin Carter and their child.

THE VICTIMS

BROOKLIN CARTER (third wife)

Brooklin Carter.

The daughter of a multi-millionaire Melbourne property developer, Brooklin was lured in by Carter via a fake RSVP dating profile.

She claims Carter fleeced her and her father Andrew Facey - owner of Parklea, the biggest landowner in Cardinia Shire in Melbourne's southeast - out of $2m during their marriage. This includes paying for flashy sports cars and luxury homes in Australia and the USA.

Carter became secretly engaged to con victim, Katherine De Bois, in Melbourne while still married to Brooklin. At the time Brooklin was in the USA setting up a new life for herself, Carter and their son. Carter claimed to Katherine that Brooklin had died of bone cancer. Brooklin took a restraining order out against Carter in 2019 after he allegedly smashed through her New York home, stole her jewellery, her son's passport and later disconnecting an automatic watering system for her horses.

"He always had a way of talking himself up and convincing you that what you thought was going on wasn't going on and that everything was going to be great. I now appreciate that he lied to me about pretty much everything."

KATHERINE DE BOIS (ex-fiancee)

Katherine De Bois. Picture: Jason Edwards

Became engaged to Carter while married to his secret third wife Brooklin, whom he claimed had died of cancer.

Signed over to Carter power of attorney of her Clifton Hill beauty salon, which was being compulsorily acquired for the East West Link project.

Katherine claims Carter raped her and threatened to have her killed after she learnt of his double life. Carter denies this allegation.

"Directly after the assault, I hated him. Every single cell in my body knew he was pure evil."

ELISE RYAN (first wife)

Owed $150,000 in child support payments for Carter's three children, whom he abandoned.

"He's not a nice person. He's done some horrible things."

Paul Carter's first wife, Elise Ryan.

Charlie Camilleri was dudded out of $53,000.

UNITING HOUSING VICTORIA (community housing charity associated with the Uniting Church)

Carter bluffed his way to CEO of the charity, which he later drove into the ground. It's alleged he pocketed a fortune by blowing out budgets on construction jobs.

"The church didn't deserve this."

MEHMET KAYA(excavator)

Owed $4000 for removing a pool at the Fawkner site.

"People like that should cop what they deserve."

HARRY OZDEMIR (property developer)

Claims he was left out of pocket $800,000 after Carter vanished halfway through a construction job in Spotswood.

"He just left the country without a trace."

DAVID DANKS (construction client)

Owed $17,000 over the construction of his Preston home.

"We were taken for a ride. We just had to cut our losses and let it go."

GIANNA CRISTALLO (mother)

Gianna Cristallo and her partner Jim Quattrocelli, who both lost their homes to casanova conman Paul Carter

Left homeless and financially stricken after the family business - directed by Carter - was driven into the ground. Gianna's home in Greenvale was secretly listed as security for the business and later sold off by creditors.

"I got left out on the streets with absolutely nothing."

JIM QUATTROCELLI (father-in-law)

Lost his Fawkner home in a scam by Carter. Jim's family claim Carter used fake documents to obtain the title to the property. Carter used it to secure a massive loan, which he pocketed before fleeing to the United States.

CHARLIE CAMILLERI (concreter)

Dudded out of $53,000 on a residential construction job in Fawkner.

Camilleri claimed Carter falsified tax invoices to get a loan of up to $350,000 before fleeing to the US with the money.

"I dreamt about breaking his porcelain teeth."

Originally published as Notorious casanova conman captured in the US