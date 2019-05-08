Menu
Nothing off limits for thieves plaguing region

Meg Bolton
by
8th May 2019 2:59 PM

LOCK up or you'll you could lose it, that's the advice Laidley Police Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is giving locals after a string of theft has plagued the region.

In just one week, two construction vehicles were broken into in the Summerholm area.

During the act, criminals got away with fuel, a battery and a trailer.

Just a stone's throw away, two other vehicles were stolen, including a blue Holden utility from Laidley on May 4.

The other vehicle was a white Holden Rodeo utility stolen from the Glenore Grove area.

"In both cases it appears that the offenders have stolen the keys prior to stealing the vehicles," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

Two stealing offences were also reported in Laidley and Hatton Vale area with a quantity of food items and a lawn mower stolen.

In Laidley Heights, a burglary was reported but no property was taken.

"I encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity and to provide police with any information they think might be useful to solving crimes," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Gatton Star

