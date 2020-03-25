NOT WORTH IT: Barber shuts shop before forced lockdown

AHEAD OF THE CURVE: The Barber Suite owner Paige Neumann has made the decision to close shop before the government forced her close.

“IT’S not worth the risk.”

While some hairdressers and beauty salons are reporting being inundated with clients hoping to get in their last proper treatment in before new lockdown measures come into affect, one Lockyer Valley barber has made the decision to close early.

The Barber Suite Gatton’s owner Paige Neumann closed up shop today, telling customers she was being proactive for their safety – and hers.

“Even though the government have allowed barbers and hairdressers to stay open at this point, I feel like we’re in really close contact with people and … it’s still high risk for us,” Ms Neumann said.

She set up shop in the Gatton IGA shopping centre just seven months ago and said her proximity to the busy supermarket also played into her decision.

“There’s people walking in there all day,” she said.

Ms Neumann also expects barbers and hairdressers will be forced to completely shut up shop by the government within weeks regardless and so it just made sense to shut down early.

She also encouraged other businesses to consider doing the same if possible.

“I understand people have bills and payments to pay for, but if you can afford to, or make an agreement with your … I would definitely recommend closing just for now,” she said.

But it won’t be the end for the young barber, as she has every intention of opening up and getting back to normal when this is all over.

“I’ll be opening again as soon as I can,” she said.