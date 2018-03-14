Not too late for a party

SMILES ALL ROUND: Lachlan Perry, centre, celebrates with friends and family at his Gatton home.

IT MAY have come 20 years late, but Lachlan Perry got his house warming party.

Lachlan, a familiar face around the Gatton township, celebrated his twentieth year of independent living in Gatton on Thursday.

Friends and family came out to celebrate with him, and Lachlan was all smiles at the morning tea.

His father, Ray Perry, said he never got a house warming originally, so it was only fair to throw one on the anniversary.

Lachlan suffers from cerebral palsy and is cared for around the clock by staff from Quality Lifestyle Support.

Director of QLS Robyn Cavanagh said stability in living arrangements was rare in the sector, but that there were huge benefits to those being cared for.

She said a lot of families simply didn't realise that permanent independent living was available.

Cavanagh also said the recent roll out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme had benefited Lachlan, who is no longer forced to co-tenant with another patient.

"It's usually a two person co-tenancy - the NDIS has allowed him to live by himself,” she said.

"It's only going to get better for him.”

Ray Perry said Lachlan's time in the house had its up and downs, but after QLS took over the care in November 2015, things had completely turned around.

"It's great, the staff have been excellent that he's got here,” Mr Perry said.