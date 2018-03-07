Not just fun and games on way to national nomination

ONE BIG FAMILY: Tennille Zammit of Little Teds Family Daycare in Fernvale has been nominated for early Childhood Educator of the year in the 2018 Australian Early Education and Care Awards.

ONE BIG FAMILY: Tennille Zammit of Little Teds Family Daycare in Fernvale has been nominated for early Childhood Educator of the year in the 2018 Australian Early Education and Care Awards. Lachlan McIvor

IT'S not just all fun and games like some might think but Tennille Zammit wouldn't change her job for the world.

The early childhood educator, of Little Ted Family Daycare in Fernvale, has been involved in the industry for close to 23 years since she began volunteering at her local daycare as a teenager.

But she is still loving every second of nurturing young hearts and minds.

"I love my job,” Ms Zammit said.

"Not many people can say that at this point in time in their lives that they actually enjoy their job. It's still so rewarding in so many ways.

"They become like part of my family as much as I become part of theirs.”

For her commitment to the children in her care, she has been nominated for Early Childhood Educator of the Year at the 2018 Australian Early Education and Care Awards.

That national recognition follows on from being named Educator of the Year for the Brisbane West, Ipswich and Boonah region at the 2017 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards last year.

"It's quite rewarding and it's very lovely, but at the same time, you're kind of a bit overwhelmed by the whole thing as well,” she said.

"It's really nice to have the recognition.”

Playing a crucial part in the initial building blocks of a child's development, by helping them develop skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives, was incredibly rewarding.

And it goes beyond just the more obvious stuff.

"Seeing the children progress and creating environments that I know is going to enthrall them into their learning (is rewarding),” she said.

"Kindness doesn't take much... and I think that's where the last couple of generations over the last few years have really lost track.

"It's becoming a big thing to (teach the children) to be mindful and kind, and aware of other people's feelings.”