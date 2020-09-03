Menu
Lockyer Valley Region Council Mayor Tanya Milligan. (File Image)
News

‘NOT EXEMPT’: Mayor warns why Lockyer isn’t COVID safe

Ali Kuchel
3rd Sep 2020 11:30 AM
LOCKYER Valley mayor Tanya Milligan has warned the region is not exempt from coronavirus.

Her message comes today after one case of COVID-19 was detected at a Laidley aged care facility.

“Coronavirus has always been there. I’m probably no more worried or concerned than what I was yesterday,” Cr Milligan said.

“I’m not complacent and we aren’t untouchable with where we live in our region.

“COVID doesn’t discriminate.”

Her messaging for people be COVID-safe comes after a worker from Carinity Karinya aged care in Laidley contracted coronavirus.

The case is the second today, bringing the state’s total to 30.

“I do know they have had their rapid response team in last night, they had already tested 44 patients and most of the staff,” Cr Milligan said.

“I will say congratulations to West Moreton health on reacting really quickly.”

Cr Milligan said Laidley Hospital had expanded its fever testing clinic for people to get tested.

She wished the Laidley aged care worker a “speedy recovery”.

“And good on them for being really proactive and feeling something wasn’t quite right,” she said.

“What we do and how we look after ourselves with COVID certainly impacts everyone around us.” 

coronavirus coronavirusgatton lockyer valley
