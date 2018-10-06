Menu
Police have warned against antisocial behaviour at the Lismore Regional Gallery.
Council News

'Not a late night hangout': police slam bad behaviour

5th Oct 2018

POLICE have issued a warning after incidents of antisocial behaviour at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said there had been some "unfortunate issues" at the gallery late at night.

"Signs have been torn down, there has been anti-social activity and drinking in an alcohol free zone," he said.

"Fair warning: there will be more police patrols in the area and excellent quality CCTV is in place.

"If you play up you could receive a large fine or a trip to court.

"The art gallery is not designed to be a late night hangout."

lismore regional gallery northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

