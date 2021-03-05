‘Not a family playground’: Council responds to park query

The park that replaced the squash courts on Eastern Drive, Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

After the Gatton Star asked readers what they thought of the new park in Gatton that replaced the old squash courts, we put your suggestions to the council.

Many locals raised concerns that the park lacked shade, fencing and play equipment.

One resident said the park was located on a “very busy street and should be fenced for kids” while another said the park “looks nice but lacks shade”.

However, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council said the park was designed to be a green space and “not a family playground”.

In a statement, Lockyer Valley Portfolio Councillor for Parks, Gardens and Cemeteries, Cr Janice Holstein said the park offered residents a place to “relax” with growing research suggesting that green spaces have a “positive impact” on mental health.

“There are many other parks in Gatton that feature play equipment, fencing and shade which residents are encouraged to utilise and enjoy,” Cr Holstein said.

