A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond

Police have charged a North Queensland man after a gun was allegedly fired into a unit yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Fouth Avenue, Mount Isa, after reports of a disturbance outside the address

When police arrived residents them the man had fled the address in a vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on a Richmond motel as a result of information received where the man was located.

It will be alleged officers found a revolver style handgun and ammunition inside.

A 35-year-old Townview man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today charged with threatening violence - discharge firearms.

Originally published as North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting