STAY AWAY: An Adare man was told to “stay away” from the meth when he appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on a count of drug driving.
News

‘Normal, hardworking bloke’ drove after taking meth

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
GETTING up before the crack of dawn was not enough to let one “normal, hardworking bloke” slide under the radar.

At 5am on December 9, Matthew Carlo, 35, was pulled over while driving on Grantham Scrub Road, Grantham, for a drug test.

The test showed he had traces of meth in his system – landing Carlo in Gatton Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving but told Magistrate Kay Ryan he was as a “normal, hardworking bloke” and said he had made “bad judgement”.

Carlo’s history showed it had been 10 years since he had last committed any offences – and that it was one of drink driving.

Ms Ryan told Carlo he would get himself into trouble if he developed a meth habit.

“Stay away from the meth,” Ms Ryan said.

“You have nothing like it on your history except for a drink drive back in 2010 – you have no drug driving at all.”

Carlo was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for a month.

A conviction was not recorded.

court crimes drug driving
Gatton Star

