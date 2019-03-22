Norma-Jane could make a name for herself today

GOOD LUCK: Faith Lutheran College student Norma-Jane Le Blansch will compete in the Lions Youth of the Year competition in Brisbane today.

FAITH Lutheran College student Norma-Jane Le Blansch has the gift of the gab and the talent is taking her places.

Today, the Lockyer Valley teen will address audiences in Brisbane at the Lions Youth of the Year competition.

Run by the Lions Clubs International, the competition is designed to encourage, foster and develop leadership in young people.

Categories in the competition include leadership, personal improvement, sportsmanship, citizenship, community involvement and public speaking.

For as long as she can remember the 16-year-old has enjoyed public speaking.

She said in primary school she was always the student to give the vote of thanks to visitors.

While her love for speaking remains, the content and complexity of her addresses has changed.

Her prepared speech for the Lions competition is about wild animal suffering.

"All my family hate all the suffering that happens with animals right around the world,” Norma-Jane said.

The speech has been well received, with Norma-Jane securing first place at club and regional level in the Lions Club Competition.

Norma-Jane was also named the overall winner at the regional round of competition.

Two students from Faith Lutheran College enter the Lions competition each year.

Norma-Jane hoped to follow in the footsteps of Faith alumnus Dominic Medford, who won the public speaking category of the competition in 2017, and was named overall runner up.

Faith Lutheran College debating coach Cassandra Richardson said being an all-rounder was important and Norma-Jane was a stand out.

"We pick two students every year who have good leadership skills, do things in the community, and are involved in sport,” Miss Richardson said.

Norma-Jane has been a part of the debating program since year 9.

"She's studious, doesn't stress too much, always gets the job done, cool calm and collected,” Miss Richardson said.

If Norma-Jane is successful at the district competition she will advance to the state competition in a bid to become the 2019 Lions Youth of the Year.