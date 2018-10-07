‘Nonsense’: Bachelor Nick Cummins’s excuses fall short

NICK Cummins has broken his silence on his shock Bachelor decision in an awkward appearance on The Sunday Project.

In his only interview since dumping both Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley during last week's finale, the Honey Badger did his best to justify his decision to interviewer Lisa Wilkinson.

But his convoluted talk of "timelines" being off and offers to buy the finalists drinks as an apology fell short for fans, who let Cummins know on Twitter.

Nick Cummins’ explanation fell short for fans.

When grilled by Wilkinson as to why he had gone on The Bachelor, a flustered Cummins said it was all down to his "timeline".

"So timelines you can have, you can think you know what you want, and then someone comes into your life and your view of what you thought you wanted gets absolutely blown out the window," Cummins said.

"Why would I go in and start something that has a high potential of three months down the track breaking her heart, you know? I'd rather make a very hard decision then at that point to save a big scar on the heart later."

Why he didn't pick anyone? Timelines, according to the Honey Badger

Despite acknowledging he had hurt the final four contestants, Cummins said he had no regrets about his experience.

"No - as far as I had control, I wouldn't do anything differently," he said. "From what was in my grass, I'm happy."

The rugby star said he planned to use his time in Papua New Guinea - where he fled to last week to escape the media spotlight - to reflect on his experience.

"To all the girls I just want you all to know that if ever seen you again I'll buy you a drink and say hello for old time's sake," Cummins said.

In cringe-worthy scenes Cummins dumped series frontrunner Hockley.

Cummins told Wilkinson his decision to leave The Bachelor solo had been a sudden realisation.

"It hit me with a fair bit of a thunderbolt. It was just like, you know what? Out of respect to these women, if I can't stand here and say 'I'm picking her and I love her,' why would I start something with someone?" he said.

It’s safe to say they didn’t see the Honey Badger’s decision coming

During last week's finale, Cummins dumped first Tieman and then Hockley in a twist decision that left fans reeling.

"I won't be entering any relationships if I can't give 100 per cent of me. I'm not looking for a girlfriend, I'm looking for a life partner," Cummins told a gobsmacked Hockley.

"And … right now I can't give 100 per cent of me to you. My head is very cloudy. Ah. Right now I'm a little bit lost. And, ah, and because of that I have to say this time has come to an end and let you go."

Nick Cummins was accused by Brooke Blurton of holding back his feelings

The episode before, Blurton became the third contestant this season to walk from the show after accusing Cummins of holding back.

"I came here to fall in love … I need a guy that knows what he wants and can tell me that's me," Blurton told Cummins.