Nominations open for Lockyer business excellence

WINNERS: The Barn and Scotty's Garage won 2017 Business of the Year.

WINNERS: The Barn and Scotty's Garage won 2017 Business of the Year. Contributed

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council is encouraging the region's best and brightest businesses and organisations to consider nominating for this year's Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

Hosted by Lockyer Valley Regional Council, this year's event will comprise 13 categories, including the always-popular Heritage Bank People's Choice Award.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said nominations would open on August 1. "Running a successful business is a massive undertaking and one that requires passion, resilience and dedication every single day to make it work,” she said.

"Local businesses are going above and beyond to deliver a higher level of service and make doing business in the Lockyer Valley an absolute pleasure and they are the ones we want to celebrate and congratulate.

"I would encourage anyone who is contemplating placing a nomination, be it for their business or an employee, to do just that.”

Business categories:

1. Transport, Logistics, Manufacturing and Agricultural Services

2. Tourism

3. Food and Dining

4. Professional Services, Health and Fitness Services

5. Retail

6. Trade Services

7. Agriculture and Horticulture Production and Processing

8. Home Based Business

9. Environment and Sustainable Award

Individual categories:

1. Trainee of the Year

2. Apprentice of the Year

3. Young Supervisor/ Manager of the Year

4. Employee of the Year

Nominations close on Friday, August 31, and entry forms can be found on the council website, or in person from the council offices in Gatton or Laidley.

The 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards Gala Presentation Dinner will be held on October 20.