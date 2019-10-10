Nominations needed for community awards

2018 Somerset Citizen of the Year Graham Evans with Mayor Graeme Lehmann

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2019 Somerset Australia Day Awards.

The event aims to give recognition to local legends of all kinds, with categories for Arts and Cultural excellence, sporting accomplishments, and awards for Community Group, Event, Young Citizen, and Citizen of the Year.

“Each year the Somerset community celebrates the achievements and contributions of residents through the annual awards program,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“The awards provide people with the opportunity to recognise someone who makes them proud.”

He encouraged residents to download a nomination form, and make sure their neighbours and friends could be recognised for their contributions to the community.

“You can nominate someone in your own family, maybe a friend, work colleague, coach or someone you’ve never met but who you admire and find inspiring,” he said.

The awards will be presented next year at a ceremony at Somerset Civic Centre on Sunday, January 26.

For nomination forms or more information, visit https://bit.ly/2kOeQOL

Nominations close on Friday, November 29.