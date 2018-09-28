Nominate your community heroes

HONOUR: Peter Bevan accepts the 2018 Citizen of the Year award from Mayor Graeme Lehmann.

HONOUR: Peter Bevan accepts the 2018 Citizen of the Year award from Mayor Graeme Lehmann.

SOMERSET residents are being encouraged to recognise the outstanding contributions of fellow residents, with nominations open for the2019 Australia Day Awards.

The annual awards are held to acknowledge residents and groups who have made a considerable contribution to the community.

Somerset Regional Council is seeking nominations from individuals and community organisations in six categories - Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Event of the Year, Sports Award, Arts and Cultural Award and Community Group of the Year.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said residents and community groups who often went unnoticed in our community needed recognition and this was a great way to do that.

"We're talking about the residents who do what they do because they love the region, want to make a difference in the community and have a positive outlook and, most of all, give things a go,” CrLehmann said.

"We want to honour those citizens who, through hard work and determination, have made an outstanding contribution to Somerset.”

Lowood environmentalist Peter Bevan was named Somerset Citizen of the Year for 2018.

He was honoured with the accolade for his commitment and initiative shown towards enhancing a section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail by voluntarily undertaking enhancements to a 500msection of the trail with the planting of Australian natives sourced from his private hobby nursery.

An Australia Day Awards ceremony and morning tea will be heldon Saturday, January26, 2019 at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk.

Nominations forms are available from council offices or at www.somers et.qld.gov.au.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 30.