Menu
Login
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0087.JPG
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0087.JPG
Horses

Nolan hoping trio can lift at Gatton

Sean Teuma
by
21st Jun 2018 6:00 AM

RACING: Michael Nolan is hoping four-year-old Poolenzo can bounce back from a tough preparation to date when he tackles the Lockyer Valley Regional Council Cup Day September 15 Class 2 Handicap (1600m).

The horse rises to the mile for the first time in his eight-start career, and Nolan is hoping that does the trick with the horse.

"I think he will (appreciate the mile). He is looking for this sort of ground,” Nolan said.

"Even though it is only Gatton and a Class 2, you need a horse doing something and have better form for a race like this.

"He has worked good and we've changed winkers to blinkers, so we're hoping something might switch him on.

"If he brings his A-game, he'll be winning.”

After a strong first preparation which saw the four-year-old break his maiden and Class 1 in consecutive runs, Nolan said the horse had been disappointing this time in.

"He hasn't done much at all this preparation. He won a Class 1 at Toowoomba pretty impressively and we spelled him, hoping he would come back and improve.”

Nolan will also saddle up Solo Artist in the Ozlav Plumbing BM58 Handicap (1400m), where he is looking for improvement with the rise to seven furlongs, and More Friends in the Lockyer Valley Painting Maiden Handicap (1400m).

gatton race club gatton racecourse horse racing lockyer valley race club michael nolan racing twb sport
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gatton photographer captures the underdog

    Gatton photographer captures the underdog

    News The Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show and Markets will be held later this month in Postmans Ridge.

    • 21st Jun 2018 8:00 AM
    Nathan's '72 Dodge is a Demon on the drag strip

    Nathan's '72 Dodge is a Demon on the drag strip

    News The '72 Demon was everything Nathan Berry was looking for

    Drivers urged to ease into Minden crossroads

    Drivers urged to ease into Minden crossroads

    News The project is expected to be completed this year.

    Imperial Hotel site fails to sell but owner resolute

    Imperial Hotel site fails to sell but owner resolute

    News The hotel was destroyed in an inferno in 2015.

    Local Partners