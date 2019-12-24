Noel hints at ‘reconciliation’ with Liam

Noel and Liam Gallagher have been feuding for a decade. Picture: Supplied

Noel and Liam Gallagher have been feuding for a decade. Picture: Supplied

Noel Gallagher has dropped a huge hint that he could reunite with estranged brother Liam next year.

In a new interview, the 52-year-old former Oasis star said: "Our family has never been close.

But, he added: "I don't know one person, one single person, in my life who is living in the perfect family. Not one."

Speaking to London's Sunday Times, Noel hinted at the possibility of reaching out to Liam, 47, and conceded: "Reconciliation is a good thing."

Oasis fans continue to hope for a reunion following the band's acrimonious split in 2009.

The brothers have since continued to trade insults with each other since the split through a series of interviews and social media spats.

During the chat, Noel was also asked on political differences with Liam, and said: "There are similarities, and differences," he answers.

"The prime minister is the frontman for the band.

"The difference is, in a band, in rock'n'roll, you represent yourself."

Liam, 47, recently said that he wants to make it up with his older brother for the sake of their mum, Peggy, saying: "The most important thing is about me and him being brothers.

"It would be nice if all three of us would be together.

"Obviously, our mum is still alive, so she gets upset about it."

Liam also recently told a fan he could see the brothers reuniting the band for British festival Glastonbury in 2021, after his brother takes a year off in 2020.

When one of the star's Twitter followers asked if they'd be getting the band back together for the festival, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next June, he suggested that it was a possibility.

He wrote: "Too soon the little fella has threatened to take a year off which I highly recommend so I reckon he'll give his head a good shake and bingo we'll be on for the following year isn't it." [sic]

Liam also said Noel - who quit Oasis in 2009 after a backstage bust-up in Paris - "wants to meet up" with him and believes it's because he wants to "beg" him to reunite Oasis.

"I've heard he wants to meet up wonder what he wants maybe he wants to apologise and beg me to let him start up Oasis again thoughts anyone [sic]," Liam wrote.

Noel's words come days after Liam called him a "bully" on Twitter after an explosive interview emerged of his estranged sibling saying their feud "isn't f*****g banter".

Speaking on a London radio station, DJ Zane Lowe told Noel he was surprised by Liam's kind words about his estranged older brother last time he was on the show.

"That doesn't mean s**t to me. Because he's on Twitter probably right now saying the exact opposite so it doesn't mean anything.

"In here on camera, playing to the gallery, fine, good. But when it f*****g matters, he's abusing my wife and my kids.

"It's like no, no, no, you don't get to f*****g to do both. Either be a c*** and own it or don't be a c***. When I eventually see him, he'll realise it's not f*****g banter."

