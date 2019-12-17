No volunteers forces visitor info centre holiday closure

SHUT: The centres will be closed on Boxing Day.

TRAVELLERS passing through the Somerset Region these holidays will be forced to fend for themselves, following a decision to close information centres.

A lack of volunteers has been cited as the main cause for the closure.

“Officers have been unable to find volunteers to work at council’s four visitor information centres on Boxing Day,” Acting CEO Bob Holmes said in his report.

Due to a limited amount of activity in the past, and the cost of paying officers to staff the sites, he recommended the centres be closed on December 26.

“A total of 20 people visited the four centres on Boxing Day (in) 2018,” Mr Holmes said.

“Council staff would be required to work at the centres in order for them to open on the day.”

Neighbouring councils in Ipswich, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim already close their information centres on Boxing Day.

In the Lockyer Valley, the information centre will be closed from Tuesday, December 24, through to Wednesday, January 1.

These information centres offer a range of services to travellers, with maps, brochures and guides showcasing everything the region has to offer, and Mr Holmes said steps would be taken to ensure this information would still be available to those passing through the area.

“Visitor guides would be made available in magazine stands outside each centre if the closure is approved,” he said.

The centres, which are situated in Esk, Fernvale, Toogoolawah and Kilcoy, are also participating in the Driver Reviver initiative, though this service will be disrupted by the closures.

Further closures are already slated to take place on Christmas and New Year’s Day as well.