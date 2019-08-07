No 'trolley problem' for grocery shopper

IF you lose your handbag in a trolley, not only are you giving a new meaning to the 'trolley problem' but you risk losing your bank cards, license and whatever else you deem important enough to carry with you at all times.

For one lucky stranger who left a handbag in their shopping trolley, a good Samaritan was the first on scene.

Jackson Parker, 14, was sitting in his mother's car on Wednesday afternoon in the Gatton Coles carpark minding his baby sister when he spotted a handbag left behind in a trolley.

Not wanting to leave his sister in the car by herself, Jackson called his mother and asked her to make sure the handbag was safe.

"I was sitting in the car and it was in the trolley just sitting there,” Jackson said.

While some kids might jump on the opportunity, the thought of stealing the bag never crossed Jackson's mind.

When he called his mother, she sent Jackson's brother out to hand the bag in at the front desk.

"I thought I should hand it in because it wasn't mine to take,” Jackson said.

He said he had lost his schoolbag a couple of times and knew how it felt to have misplaced something.

"If it's not yours, don't take it,” he said.

Jackson's mother Skie-Anne Parker said she was proud of her son.

"The response from the lady at Coles was that it was quite an unusual thing for children of that age to be so honest,” Ms Parker said.