No stink over council grant for threatened species poo hunt

RESEARCH looking for endangered animal scat and protecting native grasses has received a funding boost.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council awarded two grants totally more than $7,500 under it's Community Environmental Grants program to the Lockyer Uplands Catchments Inc to help fund research the group is undertaking.

A threatened species monitoring project, which will engage UQ Gatton Wildlife Science students, was awarded $4,199.83 in funding.

The five-year Glossy Black Cockatoo and koala scat surveys will enhance understanding of the biology and the extent of distribution of the two threatened species.

Another $3,435.50 was granted to improve knowledge and awareness of the value of native grasses in the region.

A consultant will provide two workshops to the community on grasses and grassy habitats, specimen preparation and identification, and produce a field identification booklet.

Councillors praised the organisation for its work in the community, and their commitment to match council funds awarded to them.

"LUCI have received grant money before and have always fulfilled their obligations," Councillor Rick Vela said.

"They're are a great organisation that do a lot of good work in the community."

The Community Environment Grant is available once a year to community organisations who undertake projects which benefit the wider environment and educational values to the community.