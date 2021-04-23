Menu
No s**t: New septic system to help impending population boom

Ali Kuchel
23rd Apr 2021 6:00 AM
A five-metre-high septic pump station will be built on a main road in Plainland to pump sewage from new developments across to Laidley.

On Wednesday, the Lockyer council granted a material change for Gehrke Road project, which will include the construction of a new pump station.

At present, the land is fitted with an interim sewage pump-out facility, but to continue the population growth at Plainland, new options have been sought.

Deputy mayor Jason Cook reassured councillors that it was a pump station that would feed the septic through to the Laidley Sewage Treatment Plant.

He was reassuring that there would be no odour issues.

The Plainland sewage pump plans. PHOTO: LVRC
“There’s no concerns coming from the position on Gehrke Road as it’s next to a school, houses and across the road from a shopping precinct,” he said.

“That’s my only concern that there’s no odours.”

According to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s minutes for Wednesday, April 21, the applicant carried out their own consultative program prior to lodging the application.

Between September 3 - 28, 2020, fact sheets were distributed to surrounding landowners.

During the consultative time, one query was received by the applicant in relation to odour.

In addition, the application was publicly notified by council for 15 business days and no submissions were received.

The septic pump will be built ahead of Plainland’s estimated population boom, which West Moreton Health predicts the Lockyer Valley could reach 114,500 people by 2036.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council deputy mayor Jason Cook. Picture: Dominic Elsome.
Plainland’s new septic pump will consist of pump station housing 5.1m in height, the dosing facility at 2m and a vent pole spanning 12m high.

Landscaping is proposed, mostly along the road frontage, with dense hedging along the northern and western boundaries.

Road access will also be constructed, but given its automated structure, access will generally be required for maintenance or emergencies.

As such, no dedicated on-site parking spaces are proposed.

