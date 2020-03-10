Menu
The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses raised concerns over 15 horses at a Toowoomba property.
‘No significant animal welfare issues’: Biosecurity Qld

Cassandra Glover
10th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
THE Department of Agriculture has given the all clear to the owner of 15 horses at a Toowoomba property after the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses raised welfare concerns over the animals.

Biosecurity Queensland officers visited the property last week, and a spokesman said there was nothing wrong with the horses.

"No significant animal welfare issues were identified by Biosecurity Queensland inspectors during an assessment of 15 horses on a property near Toowoomba," the spokesman said.

"Verbal advice was provided to the owner regarding general ongoing health care."

 

 

CPR communications director. Kristin Leigh said the organisation had sent their concerns, with photos, to the Department of Agriculture in January, and they had only visited the property last week.

