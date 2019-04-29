'No seat is ever safe': Neumann taking nothing for granted

NO REST: Blair MP Shayne Neumann said he was taking nothing for granted in the lead up to the May 18 election.

MEMBER for Blair Shayne Neumann is not taking anything for granted this election.

Despite being the incumbent since claiming the once safe liberal seat in 2007 and holding it with a margin of 8.1 per cent, he said he was taking the election very seriously.

"No seat is ever safe, and I don't treat this as a safe seat,” Mr Neumann said.

"No one has cast a vote yet.”

Neumann will face up against a field of eight challengers for the seat of Blair, and is widely expected to win another term.

Bookmaker Sportsbet has a Labour win at $1.01 - the shortest possible odds.

Mr Neumann pointed to securing funding for major infrastructure upgrades as his key achievements in his last term, including $170 million for the Willowbank interchange on the Cunningham Hwy and $200 million in funding for the Darra to Rocklea section of the Ipswich Motorway.

The seat of Blair extends from Ipswich through into the Somerset region, and Mr Neumann said he had been able to balance the competing needs of both the rural and urban regions of his electorate.

"I've been doing mobile offices in country runs, and I've fought hard for funding in those areas,” he said.

Mr Neumann has been Labour's shadow minister for immigration and border protection, and said were he to secure a cabinet role in a Labour government, his prior ministerial experience would allow him to balance his roles between Canberra and Blair.

"I was parliamentary secretary for health and aging, and to the attorney general in the last Labour government. I managed to successfully balance that with my obligations locally - and it's good to have someone local at the coalface of government decisions,” he said.

"I'll be working hard in balancing as best I can - they'll still see me at the Ipswich Show, and Marburg Show and other places like that.”

The Gatton Star also questioned Mr Neumann over his expenses billed to tax payers.

In the final quarter of 2018, Mr Neumann's expenses totalled $191,418, including $22,774.43 on domestic fares over the three month period, according to a report published by the Commonwealth's Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority.

Mr Neumann said his shadow ministry role required him to travel.

"I'm a shadow cabinet minister and my job is to get around the country and listen to the voices of people,” he said.

"Everything I've done has been approved, and all within entitlements and I've got nothing more to add on that.”